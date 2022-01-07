 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport North survives competitive clash with Davenport West 60-59
0 Comments

Davenport North survives competitive clash with Davenport West 60-59

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Davenport North didn't mind, dispatching Davenport West 60-59 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Davenport North opened with a 17-10 advantage over Davenport West through the first quarter.

Davenport North opened a modest 30-21 gap over Davenport West at the intermission.

The Falcons fought to an interesting final quarter, yet the Wildcats would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL star Clinton Portis sentenced to prison for health care fraud scheme

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News