Davenport North survives competitive clash with Davenport West 60-59

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Davenport North didn't mind, dispatching Davenport West 60-59 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Davenport North opened with a 17-10 advantage over Davenport West through the first quarter.

Davenport North opened a modest 30-21 gap over Davenport West at the intermission.

The Falcons fought to an interesting final quarter, yet the Wildcats would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

