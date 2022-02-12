Davenport North survives taut tilt with Clinton 59-55

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Davenport North to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Clinton 59-55 in Iowa boys basketball on February 12.

The Wildcats made the first move by forging a 3-2 margin over the River Kings after the first quarter.

Davenport North's shooting moved to a 31-29 lead over Clinton at the half.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Davenport North, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 28-26 fourth quarter, too.

