Davenport North survives taut tilt with Clinton 59-55

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Davenport North to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Clinton 59-55 in Iowa boys basketball on February 12.
In recent action on February 7, Davenport North faced off against Davenport Assumption and Davenport North took on Clinton on February 4 at Clinton High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Wildcats made the first move by forging a 3-2 margin over the River Kings after the first quarter.
Davenport North's shooting moved to a 31-29 lead over Clinton at the half.
The clock was the only thing that stopped Davenport North, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 28-26 fourth quarter, too.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.