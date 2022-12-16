 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport West blitzes Central DeWitt in dominating victory 79-57

Davenport West's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 79-57 win over Central DeWitt in Iowa boys basketball action on December 16.

The first quarter gave Davenport West a 21-8 lead over Central DeWitt.

The Falcons registered a 38-25 advantage at halftime over the Sabers.

Davenport West charged to a 59-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 20-17 stretch over the fourth quarter.

Last season, Davenport West and Central DeWitt squared off with January 28, 2022 at Davenport West High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 9, Davenport West faced off against Davenport Central and Central DeWitt took on Davenport Central on December 6 at Central DeWitt High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

