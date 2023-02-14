Extra action was required before Davenport West could retire Eldridge North Scott in a 64-57 OT victory for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 14.

Eldridge North Scott started on steady ground by forging a 21-13 lead over Davenport West at the end of the first quarter.

The Lancers took a 27-22 lead over the Falcons heading to the halftime locker room.

Davenport West broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 43-37 lead over Eldridge North Scott.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Falcons and the Lancers locked in a 52-52 stalemate.

There was no room for doubt as Davenport West added to its advantage with a 12-5 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Davenport West and Eldridge North Scott squared off with February 17, 2022 at Davenport West High School last season. Click here for a recap.

