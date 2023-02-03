Davenport West knocked off Davenport North 76-61 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 3.

Davenport West drew first blood by forging a 22-8 margin over Davenport North after the first quarter.

The Falcons' offense breathed fire in front for a 41-24 lead over the Wildcats at the half.

Davenport North didn't give up, slicing the gap to 60-45 in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Davenport West and Davenport North faced off on February 11, 2022 at Davenport West High School. Click here for a recap.

