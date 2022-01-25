Davenport West hammers Muscatine into submission 77-54

Muscatine had no answers as Davenport West roared to a 77-54 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on January 25.

The Falcons made the first move by forging a 77-54 margin over the Muskies after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.