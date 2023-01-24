Davenport West holds off Davenport Central 77-68

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Davenport West defeated Davenport Central 77-68 at Davenport West High on January 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Davenport West a 20-18 lead over Davenport Central.

The Falcons opened a thin 34-26 gap over the Blue Devils at the half.

Davenport West moved to a 58-46 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons chalked up this decision in spite of the Blue Devils' spirited fourth-quarter performance.

