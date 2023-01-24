Davenport West holds off Davenport Central 77-68

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Davenport West defeated Davenport Central 77-68 at Davenport West High on January 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The first quarter gave Davenport West a 20-18 lead over Davenport Central.
The Falcons opened a thin 34-26 gap over the Blue Devils at the half.
Davenport West moved to a 58-46 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Falcons chalked up this decision in spite of the Blue Devils' spirited fourth-quarter performance.
Last season, Davenport West and Davenport Central faced off on January 4, 2022 at Davenport West High School.
In recent action on January 19, Davenport West faced off against Clinton and Davenport Central took on Davenport Assumption on January 13 at Davenport Assumption High School.
