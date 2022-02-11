Davenport West pockets narrow victory over Davenport North 70-69

Davenport West knocked off Davenport North 70-69 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 4, Davenport West faced off against Bettendorf and Davenport North took on Clinton on February 4 at Clinton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Davenport West's shooting darted to a 31-28 lead over Davenport North at the intermission.
The Wildcats fought to an interesting final quarter, yet the Falcons would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
