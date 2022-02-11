Davenport West pockets narrow victory over Davenport North 70-69

Davenport West knocked off Davenport North 70-69 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Davenport West's shooting darted to a 31-28 lead over Davenport North at the intermission.

The Wildcats fought to an interesting final quarter, yet the Falcons would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

