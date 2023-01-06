Davenport West posts win at Muscatine's expense 77-63

Davenport West charged Muscatine and collected a 77-63 victory on January 6 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Davenport West and Muscatine squared off with January 25, 2022 at Davenport West High School last season. For results, click here.
