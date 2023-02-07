Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Davenport West still prevailed 61-46 against Davenport Assumption in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 7.

The first quarter gave Davenport West a 12-9 lead over Davenport Assumption.

The Falcons' shooting jumped in front for a 28-19 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

Davenport West jumped to a 46-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 15-12 stretch over the fourth quarter.

