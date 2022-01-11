Davenport West's convoy passes Clinton 71-61

Saddled up and ready to go, Davenport West spurred past Clinton 71-61 on January 11 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
The Falcons made the first move by forging an 18-15 margin over the River Kings after the first quarter.
The Falcons' shooting moved to a 34-25 lead over the River Kings at halftime.
Davenport West's influence showed as it carried a 56-43 lead into the fourth quarter.
