Davenport West's convoy passes Clinton 71-61

Saddled up and ready to go, Davenport West spurred past Clinton 71-61 on January 11 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The Falcons made the first move by forging an 18-15 margin over the River Kings after the first quarter.

The Falcons' shooting moved to a 34-25 lead over the River Kings at halftime.

Davenport West's influence showed as it carried a 56-43 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.