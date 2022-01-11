 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport West's convoy passes Clinton 71-61
0 Comments

Davenport West's convoy passes Clinton 71-61

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Saddled up and ready to go, Davenport West spurred past Clinton 71-61 on January 11 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The Falcons made the first move by forging an 18-15 margin over the River Kings after the first quarter.

The Falcons' shooting moved to a 34-25 lead over the River Kings at halftime.

Davenport West's influence showed as it carried a 56-43 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 4, Davenport West faced off against Davenport Central and Clinton took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on January 4 at Clinton High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

American skater gives Olympic spot to friend

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys

Quincy knocks off Rock Island 61-57

A tight-knit tilt turned in Quincy's direction just enough to squeeze past Rock Island 61-57 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 7.

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News