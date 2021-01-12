Defense propels Spartans to sixth straight win

"Defensively, we're starting to play better basketball," said Windham, who also got five points from Cler and Braden Hufford, "but every time (PV) had an open 3, they hit it. It's hard to beat a team when they're knocking down shots like that."

Just as importantly, it was the defense that enabled Pleasant Valley to move to 5-2 in conference and maintain second place in the MAC race as they held Muscatine (2-5, 2-3 MAC) to just 10 second-half points.

In fact, PV nearly shut out the Muskies in the third period while it reeled off 12 straight points to turn a 24-17 halftime lead into a 19-point advantage. Noah Yahn prevented the shutout by scoring with 12.3 seconds on the clock, but Muscatine was staring at a 36-19 deficit going into the final period.

All told, the Spartans were able to hold two of Muscatine's top scorers, Yahn and Josh Dieckman, to a combined seven points (five by Yahn). Dieckman did earn game-high rebounding honors with six boards.

"Muscatine was coming off a big week and really playing well on the offensive end," said PV coach Steve Hillman. "The key for us tonight was to make it hard on Dieckman and Yahn, and we definitely won it on the defensive end."