Dieckman comes up big down the stretch in win

Josh Dieckman scored five points in the final minute and a half and Noah Yahn made one of two free throws down the stretch as the Muskies slid past the Grayhounds 52-50.

Burlington was left with a chance in the final seconds, but an inbound pass sailed high and the Grayhounds failed to get a shot off on their final possession of the game.

Burlington's Amarion Davis scored and drew a foul, which resulted in a 50-49 Grayhound lead with 1:08 left.

Dieckman drove baseline on the ensuing Muskie possession. The shot didn't fall, but the Muscatine senior drew a call and made two free throws to give the Muskies a one point edge.

A Yahn free throw with 24 seconds left was the last score of the game.

The Muskie defense put the clamps on the Grayhound offense on the last two possessions, forcing two Burlington turnovers in the final half minute.

After the first turnover, Burlington fouled and put Waker Cler at the line, but Cler went 0-of-2.

When the Grayhounds grabbed the rebound after the last Cler miss and called a timeout, they were left with just 1.6 seconds to go the length of the court.

