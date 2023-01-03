 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dixon Faith Christian imposes its will on Fulton Unity Christian 57-31

Dixon Faith Christian showed no mercy to Fulton Unity Christian, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 57-31 victory at Dixon Faith Christian on January 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Dixon Faith Christian and Fulton Unity Christian played in a 72-31 game on November 30, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

