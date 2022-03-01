Down but not out; Burlington beats back Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 55-40

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley cut in front fast, but Burlington bounced aside that challenge and collected a 55-40 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on March 1.
The Spartans showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-10 advantage over the Grayhounds as the first quarter ended.
The Spartans came from behind to grab the advantage 25-22 at half over the Grayhounds.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley enjoyed a 36-32 lead over Burlington to start the fourth quarter.
