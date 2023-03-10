Moline grabbed a 50-36 victory at the expense of Downers Grove North at Moline High on March 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Moline drew first blood by forging a 22-11 margin over Downers Grove North after the first quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Trojans made it 28-22.

Downers Grove North showed its spirit while rallying to within 32-27 in the third quarter.

The Maroons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with an 18-9 advantage in the frame.

Recently on March 3, Moline squared off with O'Fallon in a basketball game.

