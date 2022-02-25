Dubuque Hempstead finds small margin for win in tilt with Davenport North 52-51

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Dubuque Hempstead passed in a 52-51 victory at Davenport North's expense at Davenport North High on February 25 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Davenport North authored a promising start, taking advantage of Dubuque Hempstead 12-11 at the end of the first quarter.

Dubuque Hempstead fought to a 30-28 intermission margin at Davenport North's expense.

Davenport North moved ahead of Dubuque Hempstead 46-42 to start the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 10-5 advantage in the frame.

