Dubuque Senior earns solid win over Davenport Central 58-48
Dubuque Senior earns solid win over Davenport Central 58-48

Dubuque Senior notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Davenport Central 58-48 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Dubuque Senior opened a narrow 27-14 gap over Davenport Central at the intermission.

The Rams moved over the Blue Devils 43-34 heading to the fourth quarter.

Dubuque Senior hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 15-14 advantage in the frame.

