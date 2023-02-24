An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Dubuque Senior turned out the lights on Muscatine 78-38 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave Dubuque Senior a 22-10 lead over Muscatine.
The Rams fought to a 41-24 halftime margin at the Muskies' expense.
Dubuque Senior breathed fire to a 57-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Rams put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Muskies 21-6 in the last stanza.
