An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Dubuque Senior turned out the lights on Muscatine 78-38 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Dubuque Senior a 22-10 lead over Muscatine.

The Rams fought to a 41-24 halftime margin at the Muskies' expense.

Dubuque Senior breathed fire to a 57-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rams put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Muskies 21-6 in the last stanza.

