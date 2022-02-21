Dubuque Senior severs Bettendorf's hopes 45-33

Saddled up and ready to go, Dubuque Senior spurred past Bettendorf 45-33 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 21.
The Rams made the first move by forging a 13-3 margin over the Bulldogs after the first quarter.
Dubuque Senior fought to a 22-11 intermission margin at Bettendorf's expense.
The Rams took control in the third quarter with a 33-27 advantage over the Bulldogs.
