Dubuque Wahlert found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Davenport Assumption 52-51 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on Feb. 23.
Dubuque Wahlert opened with a 16-13 advantage over Davenport Assumption through the first quarter.
The Golden Eagles fought to a 30-23 halftime margin at the Knights' expense.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.
The Golden Eagles maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 14-8 in the final quarter.
The last time Davenport Assumption and Dubuque Wahlert played in a 58-47 game on March 1, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 17, Davenport Assumption faced off against Davenport Central. Click here for a recap.
