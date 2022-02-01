 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dunlap pounds out steady beat in win over East Moline United Township 60-56
0 Comments

Dunlap pounds out steady beat in win over East Moline United Township 60-56

  • 0

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Dunlap to the front, and it stayed there to fend off East Moline United Township 60-56 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 1.

Recently on January 25 , East Moline United Township squared up on Rock Island in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady records that may never be broken

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News