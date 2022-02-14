Durant holds off West Liberty to advance in 2A tournament

DURANT -- Though it seemed as if the West Liberty Comets wouldn't go away, the Durant High School boys basketball team did enough down the stretch to advance in the Class 2A tournament.

The sides only scored 11 total points in the fourth quarter. But that was fine for the Wildcats, who scored eight of those en route to a 50-39 victory in District 11.

Durant goes on to play at Camanche on Thursday. The Storm (17-7) are the top seed in Substate 6, which includes Districts 11 and 12.

Nolan DeLong scored 11 of his game-high 21 in the third quarter.

DeLong went 9 of 16 from the field and grabbed 13 rebounds for the double-double. The junior left the game in the fourth with an ankle injury but would return to finish the game.

"(Nolan) is awesome," said Durant junior Garrett Hollenback. "The pace is completely different when he's not on the court. When he went out, it just turned. No one else is used to being our point guard. So when he went out, I had to bring it up."

West Liberty senior Caleb Wulf did his best to extend the Comets' season -- and his career -- by scoring 19 points, but West Liberty couldn't close the game despite not letting Durant extend the lead much beyond a dozen.

"I appreciate Caleb so much," Laughlin said. "He's meant so much to this program. He's never missed a lift, he's always in the gym, putting in the extra time. He plays as hard as any player I've coached."

Hollenback chipped in 13 for the Wildcats. He and DeLong were the only two players to score during the second period as Durant led by one after the first quarter and two at the half.

"At halftime we were down two, I was still feeling pretty good, then we got down again by eight and battled back to within two," said West Liberty head coach James Laughlin.

Durant went 3-0 against West Liberty in three meetings this season.

"All our games against (West Liberty) have been close," Durant head coach Matt Straube said. "The first game was tied going into the fourth quarter, the last one, I think we were up one going into the fourth. It's just about finding areas to separate."

For the Comets, sophomore Jayce McHugh started hot, making four of his first five shots plus 2 for 2 from the free-throw line. But he was limited with foul trouble and ended with 10 as he missed his final pair of attempts from the field.

"Jayce picking up his fourth early in the second half really hurt us," said Laughlin. "That took him out of the back end of the third quarter and start of the fourth. He's a good all-around player. But credit to (Durant). DeLong and Hollenback, those guys just attack, attack, attack.

"We knew we had to keep them off the boards, and when we did, we did get (in transition), but shot weren't falling.

Ty Jones scored on back-to-back attempts, the second a 3-pointer, for West Liberty in third quarter but was otherwise well-defended as he finished with seven.

"Early on, I thought we had it, but we had a bad end to the first half ... But we didn't hit free throws and we talked about not letting Wulf step into open 3s, he had some that were a little too easy tonight. But he's a big game player and always has been and a good competitor. But getting a district win was a goal of ours and we want another shot at Camanche."

The Storm won the first meeting, 74-26, but the Wildcats have had a number of underclassmen step into bigger roles since then.

Durant sophomore Caden Meyer also scored seven and added a pair of assists. All of the sophomore's points came in the middle two quarters.

"This gives us some momentum going forward," Shelangoski said. "We've had some younger kids come in and fill in some roles, especially off the bench ... This win gives us some momentum, but (against Camanche) we'll need to take better care of the ball."

Meyer, DeLong and Shelangoski combined for all 17 third-quarter Durant points.

"This was awesome," said Hollenback. "We got to get a win the last game on our home court this season."

Durant 50, West Liberty 39

WEST LIBERTY (3-19) -- Caleb Wulf 7-22 3-6 20, Jayce McHugh 4-7 2-4 10, Ty Jones 3-17 2-4 7, Eion Bardell 1-2 0-0 2, Diego Hernandez 0-1 0-0 0, Seth Axsom 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 15-53 5-10 3*.

DURANT (6-16) -- Nolan DeLong 9-16 1-2 21, Garrett Hollenback 5-14 3-5 13, Caden Meyer 3-5 1-6 7, Drake Shelangoski 2-4 0-1 5, Charlie Huesman 1-5 0-1 2, Bryce Czarnetzki 1-1 0-0 2, Ben Orr 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 21-45 5-17 50.

WL;10;13;13;3;--;39

DUR;11;14;17;8;--;50

3-point goals -- WL 3-11 (Wulf 2-6, Jones 1-3, Axsom 0-1, Bardell 0-1); DUR 2-8 (DeLong 2-5, Hollenback 0-1, Shelangoski 0-1, Huesman 0-1). Assists -- WL 6 (Jones 2, Axsom 2); DUR 9 (Hollenback 3, Meyer 2). Rebounds -- WL 24 (Wulf 10, Jones 4); DUR 33 (DeLong 13, Hollenback 9). Turnovers -- WL 12; DUR 11. Fouls -- WL 19; DUR 10. Fouled out -- McHugh (WL), Connor Melick (WL).

