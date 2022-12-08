 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Durant overcomes Stanwood North Cedar 55-37

  • 0

Durant turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 55-37 win over Stanwood North Cedar at Durant High on December 8 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Stanwood North Cedar and Durant squared off with January 7, 2022 at Stanwood North Cedar High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 3, Stanwood North Cedar squared off with Camanche in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Moline hammers Geneseo 91-30

Moline's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 91-30 win over Geneseo during this Illinois boys…

Watch Now: Related Video

The craziness of the 1930 World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News