East Dubuque rides the rough off Annawan 61-44

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but East Dubuque prevailed over Annawan 61-44 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.

The first quarter gave East Dubuque a 17-10 lead over Annawan.

The Warriors opened a meager 41-27 gap over the Braves at halftime.

East Dubuque struck to a 55-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Braves outpointed the Warriors 10-6 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Recently on December 16, Annawan squared off with Sherrard in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

