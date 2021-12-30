East Moline United Township collects victory over LaSalle-Peru 70-57

East Moline United Township handed LaSalle-Peru a tough 70-57 loss during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Recently on December 17 , East Moline United Township squared up on Sterling in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
The Panthers registered a 42-26 advantage at intermission over the Cavaliers.
The third quarter gave the Panthers a 52-38 lead over the Cavaliers.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.