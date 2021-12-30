 Skip to main content
East Moline United Township collects victory over LaSalle-Peru 70-57
East Moline United Township collects victory over LaSalle-Peru 70-57

East Moline United Township handed LaSalle-Peru a tough 70-57 loss during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Recently on December 17 , East Moline United Township squared up on Sterling in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

The Panthers registered a 42-26 advantage at intermission over the Cavaliers.

The third quarter gave the Panthers a 52-38 lead over the Cavaliers.

