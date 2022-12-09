 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

East Moline United Township comes from behind to stop Galesburg 68-51

  • 0

East Moline United Township overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 68-51 win against Galesburg on December 9 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Galesburg and East Moline United Township faced off on January 29, 2022 at Galesburg High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 2, East Moline United Township faced off against Quincy and Galesburg took on Moline on December 2 at Moline High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Moline hammers Geneseo 91-30

Moline's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 91-30 win over Geneseo during this Illinois boys…

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady reveals the reason he hates the 49ers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News