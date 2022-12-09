East Moline United Township comes from behind to stop Galesburg 68-51

East Moline United Township overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 68-51 win against Galesburg on December 9 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Galesburg and East Moline United Township faced off on January 29, 2022 at Galesburg High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 2, East Moline United Township faced off against Quincy and Galesburg took on Moline on December 2 at Moline High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
