East Moline United Township notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Sterling 74-63 in Illinois boys basketball on February 3.

The start wasn't the problem for Sterling, as it began with a 20-17 edge over East Moline United Township through the end of the first quarter.

The Golden Warriors constructed a bold start that built a 39-33 gap on the Panthers heading into the locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with East Moline United Township and Sterling locked in a 45-45 stalemate.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Panthers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 29-18 final quarter, too.

Last season, Sterling and East Moline United Township squared off with February 4, 2022 at Sterling High School last season. For more, click here.

