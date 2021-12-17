 Skip to main content
East Moline United Township dismantles Sterling in convincing manner 66-30
East Moline United Township left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Sterling 66-30 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

East Moline United Township jumped in front of Sterling 15-8 to begin the second quarter.

East Moline United Township's shooting pulled ahead to a 31-15 lead over Sterling at the intermission.

East Moline United Township's control showed as it carried a 41-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on December 10, East Moline United Township faced off against Galesburg and Sterling took on Rock Island Alleman on December 3 at Rock Island Alleman High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

