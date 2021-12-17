East Moline United Township dismantles Sterling in convincing manner 66-30

East Moline United Township left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Sterling 66-30 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

East Moline United Township jumped in front of Sterling 15-8 to begin the second quarter.

East Moline United Township's shooting pulled ahead to a 31-15 lead over Sterling at the intermission.

East Moline United Township's control showed as it carried a 41-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

