East Moline United Township dismantles Sterling in convincing manner 66-30

East Moline United Township left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Sterling 66-30 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
East Moline United Township jumped in front of Sterling 15-8 to begin the second quarter.
East Moline United Township's shooting pulled ahead to a 31-15 lead over Sterling at the intermission.
East Moline United Township's control showed as it carried a 41-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 10, East Moline United Township faced off against Galesburg and Sterling took on Rock Island Alleman on December 3 at Rock Island Alleman High School. For a full recap, click here.
