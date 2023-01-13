East Moline United Township flies high over Geneseo 86-35

East Moline United Township showed top form to dominate Geneseo during an 86-35 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 13.
In recent action on January 7, East Moline United Township faced off against Peoria Quest Charter and Geneseo took on Sterling on January 6 at Sterling High School. For a full recap, click here.
