East Moline United Township flexed its muscle and floored Rock Island Alleman 56-17 at East Moline United Township High on February 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 4, East Moline United Township faced off against Monmouth-Roseville . For results, click here. Rock Island Alleman took on Rock Island on February 3 at Rock Island High School. For more, click here.

