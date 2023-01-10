East Moline United Township overwhelms Rock Island Alleman 64-26

East Moline United Township controlled the action to earn an impressive 64-26 win against Rock Island Alleman in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

East Moline United Township opened with a 28-3 advantage over Rock Island Alleman through the first quarter.

The Panthers registered a 50-16 advantage at halftime over the Pioneers.

East Moline United Township struck to a 59-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Panthers added to their advantage with a 5-4 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.