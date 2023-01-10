East Moline United Township overwhelms Rock Island Alleman 64-26

East Moline United Township controlled the action to earn an impressive 64-26 win against Rock Island Alleman in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
East Moline United Township opened with a 28-3 advantage over Rock Island Alleman through the first quarter.
The Panthers registered a 50-16 advantage at halftime over the Pioneers.
East Moline United Township struck to a 59-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Panthers added to their advantage with a 5-4 margin in the closing period.
In recent action on December 29, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Fulton and East Moline United Township took on Geneva on December 30 at Geneva High School. Click here for a recap.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.