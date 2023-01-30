East Moline United Township pours it on Dunlap 81-54

East Moline United Township showed it had the juice to douse Dunlap in a points barrage during an 81-54 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 30.

The last time Dunlap and East Moline United Township played in a 60-56 game on February 1, 2022. Click here for a recap.

Recently on January 24, East Moline United Township squared off with Rock Island in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.