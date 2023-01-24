East Moline United Township survives close clash with Rock Island 60-52

East Moline United Township found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Rock Island 60-52 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 24.
Last season, Rock Island and East Moline United Township faced off on January 25, 2022 at Rock Island High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 13, East Moline United Township faced off against Geneseo and Rock Island took on Peoria Notre Dame on January 14 at Rock Island High School. Click here for a recap.
