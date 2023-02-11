East Moline United Township showed it had the juice to douse Fulton in a points barrage during a 66-41 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 11.

In recent action on February 2, Fulton faced off against Lanark Eastland . For more, click here. East Moline United Township took on Monmouth-Roseville on February 4 at East Moline United Township High School. Click here for a recap.

