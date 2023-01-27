East Moline United Township's determined rally upends Galesburg 77-54

East Moline United Township trailed at the beginning, but put the hammer down in a 77-54 win over Galesburg in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Galesburg authored a promising start, taking a 19-18 advantage over East Moline United Township at the end of the first quarter.
The Panthers' offense darted in front for a 44-31 lead over the Silver Streaks at the intermission.
East Moline United Township stormed to a 67-41 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Panthers' advantage was wide enough to weather the Silver Streaks' 13-10 margin in the final quarter.
Last season, Galesburg and East Moline United Township squared off with January 29, 2022 at Galesburg High School last season. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on January 20, Galesburg faced off against Moline and East Moline United Township took on Quincy on January 20 at Quincy High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.