East Moline United Township's determined rally upends Galesburg 77-54

East Moline United Township trailed at the beginning, but put the hammer down in a 77-54 win over Galesburg in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Galesburg authored a promising start, taking a 19-18 advantage over East Moline United Township at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers' offense darted in front for a 44-31 lead over the Silver Streaks at the intermission.

East Moline United Township stormed to a 67-41 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers' advantage was wide enough to weather the Silver Streaks' 13-10 margin in the final quarter.

