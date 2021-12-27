El Paso-Gridley overwhelms Annawan 62-31

El Paso-Gridley's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Monday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 62-31 win over Annawan in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
El Paso-Gridley made the first move by forging a 22-9 margin over Annawan after the first quarter.
The Titans' offense roared to a 41-11 lead over the Braves at the intermission.
The Titans' reign showed as they carried a 55-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Braves were unable to gain ground in the final period, as the Titans cloned their points production 7-7.
Lede AI Sports Desk
