Eldridge North Scott hustles by Davenport North 73-60

Eldridge North Scott collected a solid win over Davenport North in a 73-60 verdict in Iowa boys basketball action on January 12.

Eldridge North Scott drew first blood by forging a 11-10 margin over Davenport North after the first quarter.

The Lancers' offense darted in front for a 29-26 lead over the Wildcats at the half.

Eldridge North Scott jumped to a 49-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lancers and the Wildcats each scored in the final quarter.

The last time Davenport North and Eldridge North Scott played in a 64-55 game on February 15, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 6, Davenport North faced off against Davenport Central and Eldridge North Scott took on Muscatine on January 3 at Eldridge North Scott High School. For results, click here.

