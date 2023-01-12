Eldridge North Scott hustles by Davenport North 73-60

Eldridge North Scott collected a solid win over Davenport North in a 73-60 verdict in Iowa boys basketball action on January 12.

Eldridge North Scott drew first blood by forging a 11-10 margin over Davenport North after the first quarter.

The Lancers' offense darted in front for a 29-26 lead over the Wildcats at the half.

Eldridge North Scott jumped to a 49-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lancers and the Wildcats each scored in the final quarter.

