Eldridge North Scott knocks off Central DeWitt 54-45

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Eldridge North Scott had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Central DeWitt 54-45 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Central DeWitt and Eldridge North Scott squared off with January 4, 2022 at Eldridge North Scott High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 13, Central DeWitt faced off against Clinton and Eldridge North Scott took on Davenport North on January 12 at Davenport North High School. For more, click here.
