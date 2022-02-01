Eldridge North Scott pockets narrow victory over Davenport Central 46-42

Eldridge North Scott didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Davenport Central 46-42 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 1.

Davenport Central authored a promising start, taking advantage of Eldridge North Scott 12-8 at the end of the first quarter.

The Lancers' offense moved to a 26-18 lead over the Blue Devils at halftime.

Eldridge North Scott jumped over Davenport Central when the fourth quarter began 34-26.

The Blue Devils turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but the Lancers put the game on ice.

