Eldridge North Scott pockets narrow victory over Davenport Central 46-42

Eldridge North Scott didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Davenport Central 46-42 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 1.
In recent action on January 25, Davenport Central faced off against Clinton and Eldridge North Scott took on Bettendorf on January 25 at Bettendorf High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Davenport Central authored a promising start, taking advantage of Eldridge North Scott 12-8 at the end of the first quarter.
The Lancers' offense moved to a 26-18 lead over the Blue Devils at halftime.
Eldridge North Scott jumped over Davenport Central when the fourth quarter began 34-26.
The Blue Devils turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but the Lancers put the game on ice.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.