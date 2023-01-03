 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eldridge North Scott stops Muscatine in snug affair 56-47

  • 0

Eldridge North Scott poked just enough holes in Muscatine's defense to garner a taut, 56-47 victory on January 3 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Eldridge North Scott and Muscatine squared off with February 11, 2022 at Muscatine High School last season. Click here for a recap.

Recently on December 20, Eldridge North Scott squared off with Bettendorf in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Buffalo Bills pull off 'The Comeback'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News