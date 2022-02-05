Erie E/P earns solid win over Spring Valley Hall 71-53

Saddled up and ready to go, Erie E/P spurred past Spring Valley Hall 71-53 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Recently on January 25 , Erie E/P squared up on Monmouth-Roseville in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
