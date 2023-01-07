Erie-Prophetstown rolls like thunder over Kewanee 62-30

Erie-Prophetstown unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Kewanee 62-30 Saturday in Illinois boys basketball action on January 7.
Recently on December 27, Erie-Prophetstown squared off with Lena-Winslow in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.