Extra time is kind to Rock Island in defeat of Sterling 64-63

Bonus basketball saw Rock Island use the overtime to top Sterling 64-63 at Rock Island High on January 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Rock Island opened with a 14-7 advantage over Sterling through the first quarter.

The scene changed momentarily in the second quarter when the Golden Warriors got within 25-24.

Rock Island moved to a 44-37 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Rocks and the Golden Warriors locked in a 57-57 stalemate.

Rock Island's train of momentum chugged along the first overtime-period tracks with a 7-6 points differential.

