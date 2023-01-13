Extra time is kind to Rock Island in defeat of Sterling 64-63

Bonus basketball saw Rock Island use the overtime to top Sterling 64-63 at Rock Island High on January 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Rock Island opened with a 14-7 advantage over Sterling through the first quarter.
The scene changed momentarily in the second quarter when the Golden Warriors got within 25-24.
Rock Island moved to a 44-37 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Rocks and the Golden Warriors locked in a 57-57 stalemate.
Rock Island's train of momentum chugged along the first overtime-period tracks with a 7-6 points differential.
Last season, Rock Island and Sterling squared off with February 15, 2022 at Rock Island High School last season. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on January 6, Rock Island faced off against Quincy and Sterling took on Geneseo on January 6 at Sterling High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.