Falcons knock Muskies back early, roll to MAC win

West shot 52% and didn’t commit a turnover in the opening half. Muscatine committed eight turnovers that led to several runouts for West.

“I felt like the start set the tone for the rest of the game,” Gardner said. “Our energy and defense was the key. We were pushing the ball up the floor and hitting our shots this game.”

After Muscatine trimmed the deficit to 12 midway through the second quarter, West answered with 10 of the next 14 points to take an 18-point lead into halftime.

Besides his 16 points, Barrett also pulled down 14 rebounds.

"We need to come out like that every game," Barrett said. "There was good energy from the team, good energy from the bench. We played confident and everyone was confident with their shot.

"If we play like we did today, we have a good chance of going to state."

Muscatine made a couple mini-runs, whittling the deficit to 12 in the third quarter and 13 early in the fourth quarter but never could get any closer.

Braden Hufford led the Muskies with 15 points and Waker Cler, coming off a 25-point outing against Davenport Central, had 14 points. Noah Yahn, the team’s leading scorer at 12 points per game, was held scoreless on five shot attempts.