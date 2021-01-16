Falcons knock Muskies back early, roll to MAC win

The Davenport West boys’ basketball team, with a rare Friday night off, had fresh legs and a pep in its step Saturday morning. Muscatine, coming off a win less than 15 hours earlier, looked fatigued and a step slow.
“We knew their legs would be dead,” West guard John Miller said. “We came in trying to bring that energy and put it on them right away.”
Mission accomplished.
West was ready at the tip, scoring 15 of the game’s first 18 points and rolling to a comfortable 70-48 Mississippi Athletic Conference triumph over Muscatine at West High.
Miller led three Falcons (4-2, 4-2) in double figures with 17 points while Jermaine Gardner and Aldane Barrett each had 16 points.
NaZion Caruthers had five points in the opening 40 seconds, Gardner followed with six quick points and then Barrett had back-to-back baskets as Muscatine (3-6, 3-4) burned two timeouts in the first six minutes to try and stem the tide.
“You’re not used to playing a game at (11:30 a.m.), but because of the times we’re in now, you’ve got to be ready to play at any time whether that is 11 in the morning or 11 at night,” West coach David Robinson said. “I thought our guys adjusted to that, listened and followed the game plan.
“We just really executed, shared the ball and played really good defense as a team.”
West shot 52% and didn’t commit a turnover in the opening half. Muscatine committed eight turnovers that led to several runouts for West.
“I felt like the start set the tone for the rest of the game,” Gardner said. “Our energy and defense was the key. We were pushing the ball up the floor and hitting our shots this game.”
After Muscatine trimmed the deficit to 12 midway through the second quarter, West answered with 10 of the next 14 points to take an 18-point lead into halftime.
Besides his 16 points, Barrett also pulled down 14 rebounds.
"We need to come out like that every game," Barrett said. "There was good energy from the team, good energy from the bench. We played confident and everyone was confident with their shot.
"If we play like we did today, we have a good chance of going to state."
Muscatine made a couple mini-runs, whittling the deficit to 12 in the third quarter and 13 early in the fourth quarter but never could get any closer.
Braden Hufford led the Muskies with 15 points and Waker Cler, coming off a 25-point outing against Davenport Central, had 14 points. Noah Yahn, the team’s leading scorer at 12 points per game, was held scoreless on five shot attempts.
“We did make a run, but we couldn’t get over the hump,” Muscatine coach John Windham said. “We never would have done that two years ago. We’re learning how to compete.
“West was a little quicker than us. We talked about how we needed to handle the ball. They played a heck of a game and those three guards (Miller, Gardner and Caruthers) are very, very good.”
West already has surpassed last year’s win total of three. It has three double-digit victories and a two-point win over Davenport North.
“We’re just calmer and less anxious out there,” Gardner said. “We move the ball around and play way better defense this year.”
Injuries, illnesses and youth derailed the Falcons a season ago. West has remained healthy this winter and has another year of seasoning under its belt.
Robinson was particularly pleased in how his team responded from Thursday night’s defeat to North Scott.
“We came out today and really tried to instill in them not to make those same kind of mistakes,” Robinson said, “and that’s a sign of a team that is growing, trying to mature and going in the right direction.
“We’ve got to get more games in us to jell a little bit more, but it is moving in the right direction.”