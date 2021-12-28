Farmington rides the rough off Taylor Ridge Rockridge 44-31

Stretched out and finally snapped, Farmington put just enough pressure on Taylor Ridge Rockridge to earn a 44-31 victory on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Recently on December 17 , Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared up on Aledo Mercer County in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
Farmington's shooting moved to a 20-10 lead over Taylor Ridge Rockridge at the half.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.