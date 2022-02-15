 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Finding a way: Taylor Ridge Rockridge eventually eclipses Monmouth-Roseville 50-30

Taylor Ridge Rockridge awoke from an early slumber and cruised to a 50-30 win over Monmouth-Roseville in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Monmouth-Roseville authored a promising start, taking advantage of Taylor Ridge Rockridge 12-11 at the end of the first quarter.

