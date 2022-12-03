Flexing muscle: Camanche tightens grip on Stanwood North Cedar 65-41

Camanche played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Stanwood North Cedar during a 65-41 beating in Iowa boys basketball action on December 3.
Last season, Camanche and Stanwood North Cedar squared off with December 7, 2021 at Camanche High School last season. Click here for a recap
