Flexing muscle: Dixon Faith Christian tightens grip on Moline Quad Cities Christian 78-55

Dixon Faith Christian's river of points eventually washed away Moline Quad Cities Christian in a 78-55 cavalcade in Illinois boys basketball action on January 17.
In recent action on January 3, Dixon Faith Christian faced off against Fulton Unity Christian and Moline Quad Cities Christian took on Galena Tri-State Christian on January 10 at Moline Quad Cities Christian School. For more, click here.
