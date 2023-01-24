Flexing muscle: Muscatine tightens grip on Clinton 88-52

Muscatine stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to an 88-52 win over Clinton in Iowa boys basketball on January 24.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.
The Muskies opened a modest 41-27 gap over the River Kings at the half.
Muscatine charged to a 61-41 lead heading into the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Muskies outscored the River Kings 27-11 in the final quarter.
Last season, Muscatine and Clinton squared off with January 21, 2022 at Muscatine High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
